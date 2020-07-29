Schwartzman: I’ll play US Open but conditions are crazy – Armenian News

Argentine tennis star Diego Schwartzman has actually revealed some annoyance over the absence of interaction the ATP has actually had with gamers over the last couple of months, The Guardian reported.

Over the last numerous months, gamers learnt some significant news and updates through social networks– not straight from the ATP.

A couple of days back, the Citi Open in Washington was canceled and the majority of the gamers learnt about the news onTwitter “With only 23 days left until the start of the tournament, there are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners, so that they can have certainty around their planning,” a Citi Open declaration checked out.

“We are very disappointed that we could not provide players this competitive opportunity and tennis fans around the world their first chance to once again experience the thrills of watching an ATP Tournament. Sports play a very important role in uniting our communities, inspiring our youth, stimulating our economies and providing joy to fans around the world, and we look forward to bringing that back to the world next year.”