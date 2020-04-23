Schumer’s Senate Democrats show sharper edge in coronavirus era

Chuck Schumer, in an interview, claimed that the Democratic caucus, even with differing ideologies, has managed to unite against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal.

The Republican Party proposed a small business program that would put $250 billion aside as an aid for small businesses. The Democrats have managed to delay the program for around two weeks now. They claim, other issues of testing and hospital supplies are more urgent and need to be included in the package.

The Senate Democrats were criticized two years back for their disunity in opposing President Trump’s immigration policies.

