Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, speaking at a rally of abortion rights supporters, appeared to threaten Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s two Supreme Court nominees who were confirmed after bruising nomination fights.
#CNN #News
Schumer accused of threatening Kavanaugh and Gorsuch during rally
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, speaking at a rally of abortion rights supporters, appeared to threaten Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s two Supreme Court nominees who were confirmed after bruising nomination fights.