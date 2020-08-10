Schools to reopen in Armenia on 15 September – Panorama

Schools, primary and secondary vocational education institutions, music and art schools are set to reopen in Armenia on 15 September, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook on Monday.

The decision was made at a meeting hosted by the Commandant’s Office earlier on Monday, he said.

Children will return to class at the same time observing the anti-coronavirus rules, the minister noted.

“Decisions on universities and a number of other educational institutions will be made in the next week,” he added.

“The Commandant’s Office, the ministry and its other partners have jointly developed detailed procedures and guidelines concerning all issues that will be published and disseminated in the next few days. Please follow only the official news on the matter spread by the pages of the government, the Commandant’s Office, the ministry or the minister.

Dear teachers, parents and school students, in the coming weeks we should work together to ensure the successful start and the normal course of the academic year, taking into account the pandemic-related restrictions and excluding media provocations,” Harutyunyan wrote.