Schools prepare to return to campuses in the fall but professors are reluctant to go back

Universities across the United States are expecting to reopen in the fall, but they are facing a critical problem: lots of the professors do not want to go back.

Only eight per cent of American universites and colleges intend on continuing with classes on the web, and two thirds are planning to return to in-person classes this fall, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. Another 17 per cent will soon be operating from the hybrid model.

With a vaccine for COVID-19 still a distant hope, many faculty members are deeply focused on returning to classrooms.

Eileen Hunt Botting, a political science professor at Notre Dame university in South Bend, Indiana, said she was concerned about crowd on campus.

‘We want to encourage students to choose to study online whenever possible during the pandemic,’ she said.

The most of students are expected back on campus in the fall, leading to worry for teachers

‘We ought to encourage faculty and staff to teach and work online all through the pandemic if simply to expel unnecessary crowds on campus milling about on the sidewalks, accidentally spreading the virus.’

Paul Kellermann, 62, an English professor at Penn State, signed an open letter with 1,000 of his colleagues asking the university to give teachers discretion over how when to reopen their classrooms.

Paul Kellerman has signed a letter asking Penn State to allow teachers to decide

‘I shudder at the prospect of teaching in a space filled with asymptomatic superspreaders,’ he wrote in an op ed in Esquire.

Increasing concern is the fact that tenure-track professors are normally older than the wider U.S. work force — 37 per cent are 55 or older, weighed against 23 percent of workers in general.

They are also more than two times as likely as other workers to remain on the job past 65, when they could be at increased risk of adverse health effects from the virus.

Many younger professors have concerns aswell, including about underlying health problems, taking care of kids who is probably not in school full-time this Fall, and never wanting to become a danger to their older family members.

Some are angry that their schools are making a return to classrooms the default option.

And those that are perhaps not tenured said they felt especially susceptible if they asked for accommodations.

Chapel Hill professors have said they are worried about return of students after summer

The debate about reopening educational institutions is fierce.

Alice Pawley, associate professor of engineering education and president of the Purdue campus’s American Association of University Professors chapter, in Indiana, told Inside Higher Education: ‘I do not want to think about face-to-face teaching the hordes of students It’s my job to teach until there is a vaccine.’

She was criticized by Mitch Daniels, president of Purdue.

Daniels told CNN that Pawley represented a ‘very tiny minority’ of the Purdue faculty and that she was ‘frankly, not from the most scientifically credible corner of our very STEM-based campus.’

Teachers including Alice Pawley (left) from Indiana and Kevin McClure (right) in North Carolina have said they are worried about plans to reopen campuses after the summer break

Kevin McClure, associate professor of advanced schooling at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, criticized colleges for perhaps not doing enough to assuage fears.

He said too few plans involve faculty expertise, specially in the areas of public health and medicine.

‘What is the responsibility of higher education institutions?’ that he asked. ‘The answer I would really like to see from college leaders is that we have a duty more profound than institutional budgets or student preferences.’

McClure said in an interview with Inside Higher Ed that ‘faculty members are almost perennially dissatisfied making use of their level of involvement in major decisions.’

Yet institutions err once they exclude faculty members from subcommittees of import, assume that a dean or other administrator will automatically represent the interests of faculty members in decisions, or survey professors on their opinions but do not act on the results.

‘We are everybody who love higher education and thrive on teaching, but we do not want to see our institution founder,’ said Maria DeGuzman, an English Literature professor at Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

‘We don’t want to see people die and people get very sick.’