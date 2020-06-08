Schools may not fully reopen until after September, the health secretary has hinted amid concern from educators that it may be impossible to impose social distancing rules once classrooms are filled.

Primary schools over the UK have been given the green light to have some year six, year one and reception-aged children come back to classes after months without formal education.

However, the reunite has been far from universal – with a number of councils refusing to ask schools in their area to reopen amid concern from unions that it will be impossible to keep teachers and students safe from the virus that has claimed the lives in excess of 40,000 across the country.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not just the headlines

Now the health secretary Matt Hancock has hinted that the full come back to classrooms may not be possible if the next academic year begins – stating it is the “current working plan” for education to resume in September.

Asked at the evening Downing Street press conference whether schools could reopen fully in the brand new academic year with social distancing rules in place, Mr Hancock said: “That is our current working plan – that secondary schools won’t open until September at the first.

Read more

“I very much hope that they can as the impact on children’s education is really significant.

“But what we must do – not only in schools, but right across the board – is work out how exactly we can get one other things that matter going.

“Like schools, like hospitality – especially outdoor hospitality, like retail. And get them going safely and carefully, in a way that doesn’t lead to the spread of the virus, and that is going to require ingenuity.”

Meanwhile, a source at the Department for Education told The Daily Telegraph that the “intention is to have “business as usual in all schools come September” but admitted there were no guarantees given the uncertainty about the disease rate.

Watch more

It uses schools were urged to reconsider opening after it had been thought the rate of reproduction of the virus – or R number – had risen beyond one in some areas just like the north west, meaning it had been increasingly spreading among the community.

General secretary of teachers union NASUWT, Dr Patrick Roach, urged education providers to “fulfil their duty of care to staff and pupils by rethinking plans for the wider reopening of schools in their region” consequently.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

However, Mr Hancock, who today asserted the national R rate was between 0.7 and 0.9 and was no greater than one in any region of the united states, said it had been a mistake for councils and schools to consider “just one model” when it comes to whether to let pupils back.

In the Commons, Tory MP Andy Carter asked: “Does the Secretary of State agree with me that local authorities need to look at a number of local factors, not just regional R data for a wider area, when taking important decisions on getting our children back to school?”

Mr Hancock replied: “It is particularly a mistake to look at just one model rather the overall assessment of R in each part of the country – which is assessed to below one in each area – and therefore with the number of new infections coming down we can take the plan forward – and we ought to take the plan forward – because the education of children matters, as well, of course, as controlling the virus.”