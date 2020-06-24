Schools may ditch social distancing in September, reports say

Children can return to school in September without having to stay one or two metres apart, based on The Daily Telegraph.

The government is reportedly planning to place large categories of pupils in “bubbles” to make sure full attendance for the brand new academic year.

Schools will as an alternative have to concentrate on strict hygiene regimes and limit contact between classes or year groups, it’s claimed.





The Telegraph, which has previously employed Boris Johnson as a columnist, quoted a Westminster source admitting “it will not be possible for schools to reopen for all pupils if a one metre or one metre plus social distancing rule is applied”.

Instead, the government’s plan means children inside each class or year group “bubble” will not have to help keep their distance, and schools can reopen without having to find additional teachers and buildings.

Gavin Williamson, the training secretary, is expected to announce the arrangements for September next week.

Primary schools are already using bubble categories of 15 pupils, under the phased return to education that has occurred from 1 June.

Under the brand new plans, schools will be able to have a “flexible approach” to produce bubbles covering an entire class or year group, the Telegraph said.

It follows hints from the training secretary a week ago that the two-metre social distancing rule could be relaxed for classes of up to 30 pupils.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “We will publish further information and guidance in a few days to help schools prepare for the full return in September.

“We are working across Government and with the sector to ensure these plans are fully in place.”