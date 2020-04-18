Schools closed: 30 states have ordered or recommended that schools close through end of academic year

Twenty-five states, together with Louisiana, Texas and Washington, have issued orders that will maintain college students at dwelling, in line with a CNN tally of college closures.
Other states have recommended that native officers proceed supporting college students through distance studying fashions. Those states are California, Idaho, Maine, South Dakota and Tennessee.
These orders and suggestions impression roughly 33.2 million public college college students, in line with Education Week
States with obligatory closures
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Arizona
District of Columbia
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Louisiana
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
New Hampshire
New Mexico
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin