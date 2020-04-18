Schools closed: 30 states have ordered or recommended that schools close through end of academic year

Twenty-five states, together with Louisiana, Texas and Washington, have issued orders that will maintain college students at dwelling, in line with a CNN tally of college closures.

Other states have recommended that native officers proceed supporting college students through distance studying fashions. Those states are California, Idaho, Maine, South Dakota and Tennessee.

These orders and suggestions impression roughly 33.2 million public college college students, in line with Education Week

States with obligatory closures

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

District of Columbia

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

