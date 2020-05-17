Schools celebrate high school seniors while social distancing

LESLIE, Mich. — Senior 12 months has been a bust for the Class of 2020.

But many native colleges are discovering alternative ways to celebrate their graduating lessons while nonetheless sustaining social distancing.

There remains to be pomp….beneath these circumstances.

Although the health club was practically empty, Leslie High School seniors have been in a position to stroll throughout the stage.

And it meant quite a bit.

“I feel accomplished,” stated Sydnee Fletcher, a Leslie senior. “I feel like I am cared about and that I am important here.”

Throughout the week, Leslie High School invited their seniors and 5 relations to have their senior highlight.

“They need this closure,” stated Scott Powers, the Leslie Princlipal, “We have two students joining the military that are leaving June 15th so we are just trying to get something done for as many kids as they can.”

Each household was given 10 minutes to stroll the stage and take photos to recollect this distinctive milestone.

“I get to feel a little bit special with everything going on,” stated Katelynn Serrlis, Leslie Senior. “It’s so nice.”

Over at Western High School, seniors gathered in, on and round their automobiles on what would have been their final day of high school.

“We deserve to have like a closure that will help us determine our way of closing out school and having our class of 2020 all together one last time,” stated senior and organizer, Rylee O’Neil.

Although these seniors are celebrating numerous lasts, they would be the class of many firsts.

“We came in in a crisis…we are leaving in a crisis, but I’m just glad I get to see people one last time,” stated Loren Fay, Western Senior.

High colleges like Leslie and Western hope to have an in-person commencement ceremony in some unspecified time in the future, however these plans are all depending on the course of the pandemic.

The clips of Leslie seniors strolling throughout the stage together with the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, can be put collectively in a video,that can be mailed to the seniors later this month.

