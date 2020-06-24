Schools Are Good To Reopen, But On Their Own: Pritzker

CHICAGO (WBBM Newsradio) — Illinois schools, colleges and universities will reopen in the fall with guidance from state but will operate based on their own unique circumstances, Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday.

The governor emphasized the reunite of in-person learning under Phase 4 of his Restore Illinois plan. Each district will establish its own reopening plan while following state guidelines offering mask-wearing, a cap of 50 people per space, aggressive cleaning and the requirement to keep social distance between individuals.

There will soon be no state sign-off on local plans. County public health departments are expected to collaborate with individual school districts to examine their reopening plans, Pritzker said.

The in-person educational experience will be different from district to district, depending on their buildings, quantity of students and resources.

“This fall will not be business as usual,” Illinois School Supt. Carmen Ayala said at a media briefing.

Some schools may choose to stagger schedules to ensure that some students learn remotely while others arrive for class. All schools will be anticipated to shift to distance learning if COVID-19 cases again surge, Pritzker said.

The state will distribute cloth masks to all students, staff members and teachers at public schools, the governor said.

Friday’s target to start Phase 4 of reopening in Illinois comes because the state’s coronavirus statistics continue steadily to trend downward.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 601 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, including 38 additional confirmed deaths. The state’s final number of coronavirus cases is continuing to grow to 137,825 across Illinois, including 6,707 lives lost.