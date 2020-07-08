Schoolgirl, 14, is arrested after her 10-year-old cousin is found dead

A 10-year-old girl has been found with her throat slit and words carved into her body – and her 14-year-old cousin arrested.

Police were called to a household farm in Gunnedah in northwest NSW about 7am on Wednesday after reports the younger girl was enduring serious injuries.

The girl’s throat was slit and her body was mutilated, in accordance with police.

Police were called to a household farm in Gunnedah (main street pictured) in northwest NSW about 7am on Wednesday after reports younger girl had serious lacerations

Paramedics desperately tried to revive the young girl but she died at the scene.

The 10-year-old was staying with her 14-year-old cousin during the school holidays before her death on Wednesday morning.

The teenager’s mother found the younger girl’s dead human body about 7.15am before calling emergency services, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Officers from Oxley Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Shortly after, officers arrested the 14-year-old girl nearby and took her to Gunnedah Police Station to be interviewed.

The girl is being held at Gunnedah Police Station but no charges have already been laid.

Gunnedah is located a lot more than 430 kilometres away from Sydney and has a population of just 13,000 people.

Investigations are continuing.