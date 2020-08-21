School nurses are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

When most school structures shuttered in April, the National Association of School Nurses (NASN) sent a study to its members. The not-for-profit specialized nursing company needed to know what school nurses were doing throughoutthe pandemic

The findings revealed that school nurses were still dealing with trainees and households, even if they could not see them personally. Of the almost 5,000 nurses who reacted, over 70 percent stated they were still assisting to handle the health insurance of trainees with persistent health conditions. Over 40 percent were holding virtual workplace hours, and almost one-third were helping with remote meal shipments.

“School nurses have a role whether school is meeting virtually or in person,” states Donna Mazyck, executive director of the NASN. They’re working on their school’s pandemic strategies, informing trainees and personnel on COVID-19, and screening the ill– all while continuing their regular job of assisting kids with persistent diseases, signing in on the psychological health of their trainees, and ensuring immunizations are approximately date.

Mazyck spoke with The Verge about the function of a school nurse throughout a pandemic and why they’re more vital than ever.

This interview has actually been gently modified for clearness

Some schools are preparation for in-person guideline this …