School nurse in the district with the crowded hallway photo quit over a scarcity of Covid-19 precautions. Rising cases are ‘not the validation’ she wanted

“I find it very heartbreaking, and it was obviously some sort of validation, but it was not the validation that I necessarily wanted to see,” Amy Westmoreland informed CNN on Monday.

A sophomore at North Paulding High School, north of Atlanta, caught the image of the crowd of trainees, lots of without masks, as disputes roiled nationally over whether in- individual knowing ought to resume as the pandemic continues. The school is closed at least through Tuesday after 6 trainees and 3 team member checked favorable.

When the Paulding County School Board came out with arrangements for resuming, masks were optional, and Westmoreland chose she required to make a option, she informed CNN Saturday.

“I love these children, I love my job,” she stated, “but I love them enough to take a stand.”

National reaction to the photo and criticism of the scene it caught byDr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, ideally will inspire decision-makers to enact more precaution, Westmoreland stated. The auntie of 2 trainees at the school who checked favorable slammed school authorities for beginning in- individual discovering prematurely and without sufficient safety measures. “I think a lot of parents trusted the school system that they would have a plan in place, and quite obviously they did not,” Angie Franks informed CNN on Monday. Still, personnel and trainees have actually hesitated to speak up, Westmoreland stated. “There’s consequences if they do,” she stated. Indeed, the …

