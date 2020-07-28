School in Sydney’s west is closed for cleaning after student tests positive to coronavirus 

A main school in western Sydney is closed for cleaning after a student evaluated positive to coronavirus.

Bayanami Public School in Parramatta will stay shut on Wednesday after the NSW Department of Education was encouraged of the kid’s positive test.

‘The school will be non-operational for the on-site participation of personnel and trainees to enable time for the school to total the contact tracing procedure and have the school cleaned up,’ a declaration checked out.

‘Additionally, close contacts of the case will be alerted to carry out a 14- day self-isolation after their last contact with the case and carry out screening for COVID-19 if they establish signs.

The department will provide a more upgrade on Wednesday recommending when the school will resume on-site knowing.

NSW Health prompts personnel, moms and dads and trainees who feel weak or suffer flu-like signs to get evaluated.

Nearby screening centers consist of Jeffrey House Clinic at 162 Marsden Street, Parramatta and The Children’s Hospital at Westmead.

The newest case comes after NSW taped 14 brand-new cases on Tuesday as numerous infection clusters throughout Sydney continue to grow.