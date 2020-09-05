School district in western New York delays online-only classes after wave of teacher resignations

In a letter to households, Williamsville Central School District Superintendent Scott Martzloff stated 90 team member have actually taken a leave of lack due to Covid -19 and 111 team member resigned.

Additionally, 2,361 trainees decided into online-only knowing, consisting of 1,375 middle and high school trainees, producing more than 80 virtual teacher jobs, the letter checks out.

Due to the decrease in staffing, school will be postponed till additional notification for all trainees grades 5 through 12 in the online-only discovering design, Martzloff stated.

Once sufficient staffing plans are made, the district will inform households of a new start date, Martzloff stated in a video posted online.