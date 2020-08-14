School district deems all employees as ‘essential’ – News – The Daily Herald

A modification to Maury County Public School’s COVID-19 action strategy contacts instructors and employee to report for work even if they might have been exposed to the infection.

All employee at Maury County Public Schools have actually been considered “essential employees,” bringing a modification to the school district’s COVID-19 action effort.

The statement modifies a previous treatment that contacted teachers to remain at house if they remained in close distance to somebody who evaluated favorable for the infection.

As Maury County Public Schools invited trainees on Monday, Superintendent Michael Hickman alerted instructors and employee of the modification.

“If you have anyone out due to being in close contact you may start calling them today to come in on Tuesday or Wednesday,” Hickman composed in a Monday early morning memo, revealing the modification.

The message was just recently shown The Daily Herald and later on verified by the school district.

The modification permitted the 2 schools, shuttered due to insufficient staffing, to resume.

The brand-new policy was revealed the day prior to the school district exposed that both Spring Hill High School and Whitthorne Middle School would resume after the district delayed the opening due to a a great deal of personnel in the house under the previous policy.

“It has been going great,” stated …