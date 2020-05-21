School bus drivers make one last round to say goodbye to Rockwood families | Education

Full accessibility: $3 for 3 months.

CHESTERFIELD– The school buses turned out of the depot Wednesday for the very first time in 2 months, all set to make their rounds in Rockwood School District communities.

There were no pick-ups or drop-offs, yet pupils and also moms and dads collected at the bus quits to wave, hold indications, joy and also provide presents to their drivers to note the last week of course.

“It lets them know we’re still here to support them,” stated Dustin Ray, 33, that has actually been driving a school bus for Rockwood because 2015.

The school closure that adhered to the coronavirus pandemic has actually offered pupils and also moms and dads a restored admiration for school team member. There have actually been loads of automobile ceremonies for educators and also managers.

Pattonville High elderly Thomas McFarland drove by the school with a note for food solution organizer Julie Purviance that stated, “You made my first lunch in Pattonville at Rose Acres (elementary) . . . and now you’re making my last one from Pattonville! Thank you for everything you’ve done for us, Ms. Julie!”