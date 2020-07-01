School bus drivers excited, scared as school year approaches

The buses may be half-empty, given social distancing concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic. Drivers may be needed to take students’ temperatures before allowing them to board. Students might be in assigned seats. Drivers may be walled off from students with plexiglass.

CNN Business spoke with several drivers about their concerns for the upcoming year:

Carleth Hnatiuk of Bloomfield, Connecticut:

Kids wish to talk to us as the bus driver. How have you been? How was your week-end? What are we planning to do, inform them not to stand across from us? Maybe we need plexiglass by drivers, like in the food markets where cashiers are.

I drive a big bus with 50 kids. There’s no way I do believe they should be putting 50 young ones on a bus. They should leave every other seat empty to simply help with social distancing.

Children do not know how to stay away from each other. They’re always hugging, talking.

Until coronavirus dies down, they need to give drivers support, a monitor who can make certain the kids wear masks and therefore are properly seated. Drivers cannot be looking in the back every five seconds. Those are big buses and you need certainly to keep your eyes traveling. It’s health and safety first.

For drivers, at this time we do not know what the long run holds. We’re out there in limbo.

Phyllis Pepper of Highland, Illinois:

I’m ready to go right back, but I don’t know if the system is ready for people to go back. They probably have a plan in some recoverable format, but every thing on paper does not work properly. We have to do a test run.

Everybody is really a little leery. We’re scared for ourselves. What’s planning to happen?

I’ve heard the district won’t be taking students’ temperatures. They should really be taking them before young ones get on the bus, in order that students and employees aren’t getting sick. If someone is sick, meaning the whole school may need to close down.

I assist special needs children. I don’t know if the masks will stay on a child’s face. Is the child planning to take the mask off themselves? We can’t put our on the job a child. That’s against the law. If we’re wanting to put the mask right back on the little one, yes that would be a problem.

Darleen Swanson of Orange County, California:

I miss being with other employees and the youngsters. We did not get to leave behind our kids last year. We didn’t arrive at see our seniors leave. I’m looking towards going back and seeing how this is all going to unfold.

Having them sit every other seat with one youngster to a seat, I’m not sure how they’re going to accomplish that. it’s going to be an endeavor and error. I have some kids that like to sit three to a row, and some two to a row. How are we going to accomplish that?

Kids are helping each other with homework. You can’t simply take that away form them. This removes the learning part of some of it. Maybe this is the last person they see before going home for the weekend, and the child will soon be isolated.

My fear is getting the herpes virus and bringing it home to my loved ones and something lethal happening to my family. I spend lots of time with my uncle who’s over the age of 65. I spending some time with my father who is 76 years old.