School Board to hear proposal for socially distant LHS graduation | Local News

LACONIA — School directors have labored out the main points for an outside Laconia High School graduation ceremony with restricted attendance which they think about a “clean, safe, and enjoyable ceremony.”

The plan, which has been reviewed by state and native officers, is scheduled to be introduced to the School Board on Tuesday, when the board will vote whether or not to approve it.

Each of the 102 graduates might be restricted to two visitors who can attend the ceremony on June 12 within the Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, the varsity’s major athletic subject, in accordance to a memo given to the board. In case of dangerous climate the ceremony will happen on Saturday, June 13, at 10 a.m.

Graduates and their visitors will want to arrive in the identical car at 6 p.m. on June 12. When directed, every graduate and his or her visitors will stroll to a predesignated spot the place they may wait for directions on when to enter the stadium. When instructed, the graduate and visitors will proceed into the stadium. Upon reaching the gate to the sphere, the graduate will proceed to an assigned seat on the sphere, whereas the visitors will go to their reserved spot within the stadium bleachers.

The graduates might be seated 10 toes aside, with 30-foot middle and aspect aisles.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker, retiring school members, as properly the superintendent, assistant superintendent and School Board members may even be on the sphere. The remainder of the school might be seated on Bobotas Field, which overlooks the stadium.

All these attending the ceremony are being urged to put on face masks, and masks might be accessible for those that do not need one. In addition, sanitation stations might be positioned within the stands.

Other relations and mates of the graduates, in addition to the general public, might be in a position to watch the ceremony stay on Lakes Region Public Access.

When the ceremony ends, the graduates will march off the sphere whereas sustaining social distancing, and can then rejoin their visitors and return to their automotive. Once the final graduate and visitors get into their car, Laconia Police and Fire Department autos will lead them in a parade round Lake Opechee.

“We believe the current New Hampshire and Belknap County coronavirus data supports us having a LHS graduation using the clean, safe and enjoyable considerations outlined,” the memo states.

The particulars had been labored out by High School Principal Michael Fredericksen, Athletic Director Craig Kozens, with feedback from graduates and their mother and father.