German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
Today, the Chancellor again discussed the military-humanitarian situation in Ukraine with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. “The parties have stated that a diplomatic solution to the conflict through negotiations can only be reached if Russia immediately suspends hostilities and withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine,” a German government official wrote in a telegram.
