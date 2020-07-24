Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt with Built-In Alarm, Satin Nickel, BE469 CAM 619, Works with Alexa via SmartThings, Wink or Iris



Price: $174.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 21:54:25 UTC – Details)



From your smartphone to your car, you want advanced technology that makes life simpler. Technology that can keep up with everything life throws at it. With Schlage connect, we’ve brought that level of thinking to your door locks. Schlage connect combines all of our best security features into one lock – redefining what it means to be secure. With a sleek, modern touchscreen, you have the convenience of going keyless and no longer having keys to lose, hide, carry or forget. The fingerprint-resistant touchscreen ensures numbers won’t be detectable to intruders after repeated use – safeguarding your home even more. And thanks to Z-Wave technology, Schlage connect gives you advanced remote management capabilities and compatibility with home monitoring systems – letting you run your home from anywhere.” Operating Temperatures: Outside escutcheon: -35C to 66C,Inside escutcheon: -10C to 49C

Touch Screen keypad and lock cylinder on exterior and thumb turn interior. Door thickness range is 1.37 to 1.75 standard

Stores up to 30 personalized user codes at a time

Built in alarm with 3 alert settings. Battery Uses 4 AA alkaline batteries. Exterior Dimensions 3 x 5 x 1 inches. Interior Dimensions 3 x 8 x 2 inches

Z wave technology connects to your home automation system and lets you lock or unlock your door remotely via the web or smartphone.Volts:6 V

Battery operated and fit standard door prep

ANSI Grade 1 Highest Residential Security

Durable Resistive Touchscreen with matte finish to protect against fingerprints and smudges