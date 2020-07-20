Schiff Vows That Congress Will Continue To Investigate Trump Even After He Is Gone From Office

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Congressman Adam Schiff said during an interview on Saturday that investigations into President Donald Trump would continue after he leaves the White House.

Schiff told “Crooked Media” host Jon Lovett that, “After the election, after he’s gone, then I think we have to continue to expose what he did in office because, of course, the administration has stonewalled us in every way it can.”

Schiff: ‘There is a lot more evidence of the president’s wrongdoing that is being withheld’

“They have stonewalled every subpoena, every request for information,” Schiff continued. “There is a lot more evidence of the president’s wrongdoing that is being withheld and will be withheld as long as he is in office.”

Trump welcomed Russia’s election help in 2016. He tried to coerce Ukraine’s help in 2019. And he begged China for it this year. Requiring campaigns to disclose foreign offers of campaign assistance is common sense, even if not in the Senate. Americans decide American elections. https://t.co/se4N50G6CG — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 1, 2020

Schiff: ‘We don’t know why this president is so beholden to Vladimir Putin’

On the ongoing legal battles over Congress’ subpoenas of Trump’s financial records, Schiff said, “We are going to pursue them now. They may well be able to stonewall them up and through the fall.”

“Frankly, for me, the issue is less about getting the records before November, it’s about getting them while the country is at risk,” the Democrat said. “We don’t know why this president is so beholden to Vladimir Putin. Is it just his affinity for dictators? Is it just his administration for Putin? Is it his insecurity? Or is it his financial interests in Russia or with Russian oligarchs?”

Schiff still wants Trump’s financial records

“This is why the withholding of these financial records is dangerous because we don’t know if this president is compromised,” Schiff said.

“So we are going to persist with that litigation. We hope that we get it this year. If we don’t, we will continue until we do,” Schiff finished.