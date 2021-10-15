Schiff calls McCarthy an 'insurrectionist in a suit and tie'
Schiff calls McCarthy an 'insurrectionist in a suit and tie'

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) referred to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as an “insurrectionist in a suit and tie,” as he slammed the House Republican leader for having “absolutely no reverence for the truth.”

