Schiff: Barr flat-out misled with a 'blatantly false statement'

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says Attorney General William Barr’s claim, that China is a bigger threat to election security than Russia is a “blatantly false statement.” #CNN #News

