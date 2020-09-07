Schiff accuses Barr of lying over election intelligence

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union,” Schiff was asked about Barr’s claim from last week’s interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that China is interfering with the election more than Russia.

“That’s just a plain, false statement by the Attorney General. A flat-out false statement,” Schiff said, maintaining, “you can tell that Bill Barr is just flat-out lying to the American people, and it’s tragic but it’s as simple as that.”

He added: “It’s just such a disservice to the country that we can’t trust our own attorney general, but apparently Bill Barr is willing to do anything or say anything to help Donald Trump.”

CNN has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.