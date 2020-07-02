Scheana Shay Calls Out Friends’ Lack Of Support Following Miscarriage & Reveals It’s ‘Hard’ To See Former Co-Star Stassi Schroeder’s Pregnancy

Scheana Shay could use some extra love right about now.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to social media marketing this week to claim that some of her friends haven’t given her the attention she needs following her devastating miscarriage.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old lamented on Twitter:

“I feel like a broken record expecting the same friendship I give in return. But is it THAT hard to check in?”

After a follower explained that “some people deal with things differently,” specially with the present state of affairs, Shay replied:

“I do understand that. That’s why I check in w those people.”

Sounds like she needs a more supportive circle of friends.

Although the Bravolebrity previously unmasked on her Scheananigans podcast that her Pump co-stars Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, and Brittany Cartwright had been there for her when she lost her baby at six weeks pregnant, and were “really supportive,” it seems things haven’t been getting easier for Shay — especially since one of her former castmates is pregnant.

The TV personality opened up more about her post-miscarriage struggles in a tearful YouTube video published on Wednesday, in which she admitted how hard it had been to see her friend Stassi Schroeder’s pregancy journey.

She told viewers:

“Seeing a few of my friends pregnant right now and knowing I was going to be there with them and now I’m not is just really really hard.”

We can just only imagine.

As fans know, Shay made the heartbreaking announcement on her podcast last month — only one week after Schroeder announced she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé, Beau Clark. During the episode, the singer noted that Stassi — who had been recently fired from the show on her past racially insensitive remarks — reached out to her following a news of Shay’s miscarriage, telling listeners:

“[Stassi and I] have talked more in the last five days than we have probably in the last five months or five years. She sent me the sweetest, most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot because she’s pregnant right now. I’m sure having a baby, you can’t imagine losing it.”

Our hearts venture out to Shay as she continues to process this loss.

Watch the video (below) for more on Scheana’s sad situation.

[Image via WENN/YouTube]