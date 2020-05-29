Scheana Shay BEGGED Lisa Vanderpump For Better Airtime On ‘Vanderpump Rules’!

Vanderpump Rules is changing into simply as dramatic behind the scenes as it’s onscreen!

ICYMI, VPR editor Bri Dellinger was fired final week after she admitted on a podcast to purposely selecting footage that may embarrass Scheana Shay. Now in equity, discovering the juiciest and most entertaining bits from hours of footage is a actuality present editor’s complete job. But Scheana herself has since opened up about her disappointment with the “one-dimensional” portrayal of her on the present.

The actuality star additional defined her emotions on Maria Menunos’ present Better Together. When she shared her anger that main occasions like her podcast, Vegas residency, and freezing her eggs “barely” made it onto the present, Menunos remarked that Lisa Vanderpump “must want to help” Shay.

But in line with Scheana, which may not be the case. She revealed:

“I don’t know… I mean, I went to her last year and she knew I was really upset with how things were going into last season and the whole scene where they do this stupid montage of ‘I’m not jealous. I’m not jealous. I’m not jealous. I’m not jealous.’ I was crying to Lisa, just like begging her to listen to me.”

The 35-year-old mentioned she bought a disappointing response from Lisa:

“Oh please, stop it. Be professional. Do your job. Stop breaking the fourth wall.”

For her half, Scheana wished to set the file straight about methods the present had misrepresented her emotions. She elaborated:

“I’m like, ‘Let’s break the fourth wall. Let’s talk about the real issue. I’m jealous that Dayna [Kathan] is on a show that I started with my friends — we all started together — it’s our show along with you Lisa. I’m upset that this new girl is coming on our show and now is getting to showcase her career when she hasn’t worked a day in her life for this. Like literally, it was just handed to her. … [How] how is that fair to all of us who have worked so hard for eight years? And it’s just like, ‘Nope. Scheana’s the jealous girl over Max the bar manager.’ Like, love you Max, but nah, was definitely not jealous over that.”

The mud remains to be settling round Dellinger’s departure from the enhancing crew, however the ex-Bravo worker warned in a since-deleted letter that her firing wouldn’t change the enhancing of the present “at all.” According to a supply for Page Six, now that the curtain has been pulled again, some solid members may not like what they see. The insider mentioned:

“This situation has forced many of the cast members to reassess what their futures on Vanderpump Rules might look like. Bri made it clear that Bravo is only interested in the Stassi and Beau show, which is fine, but that’s not the same show that Tom, Jax, Katie, Kristen and Scheana signed up for. They’re all hoping to get some guidance from Bravo sooner than later and simply firing the editor who blew the whistle on these issues will not suffice.”

Damn!

It’ll positively be attention-grabbing to see what the present appears to be like like after quarantine!

