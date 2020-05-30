Schalke’s winless run continues after Werder Bremen defeat – Bundesliga round-up | Football News





Leonardo Bittencourt scored the profitable objective for Werder Bremen

Schalke’s winless Bundesliga run was prolonged to 11 video games as they have been overwhelmed 1-zero by strugglers Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Leonardo Bittencourt grabbed a probably very important winner for Bremen within the 32nd minute when he unleashed a thunderbolt into the highest nook and saved the guests’ hopes of staving off relegation alive.

Schalke missed two gilt-edged probabilities within the second half as Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka denied Benito Raman with an outstanding reflex save earlier than Michael Gregoritsch volleyed over the bar. The loss leaves Schalke in 10th on 37 factors and extends poor run of current kind.

For Bremen, it leaves them in 17th place on 25 factors from 28 video games, two factors behind 16th-positioned Fortuna Duesseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off spot and have been enjoying leaders Bayern Munich within the late afternoon kick-off.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada slotted in an 85th-minute winner to safe a 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg, lifting them 5 factors away from the relegation zone with 5 video games left within the season.

Frankfurt, with out a win of their earlier six video games, struck in opposition to the run of play when Andre Silva was introduced down within the field after which transformed the 27th-minute penalty himself.

Daichi Kamada scored a late winner for Eintrach Frankfurt

Wolfsburg twice went near an equaliser earlier than the break however received their deserved objective 13 minutes after the break as Kevin Mbabu’s glanced a header residence from Maximilian Arnold’s eighth help of the season.

Frankfurt nearly scored once more within the 74th minute, however Mijat Gacinovic’s level-clean effort was blocked by keeper Koen Casteels.

Japan worldwide Kamada scored the winner from a Bas Dost lay-off, netting his second objective in two video games. Frankfurt substitute Lucas Torro was then despatched off for 2 yellow playing cards inside three minutes in stoppage time.

Javairo Dilrosun and Krzysztof Piatek every scored as Hertha Berlin continued their unbeaten run beneath new coach Bruno Labbadia and climbed to ninth within the Bundesliga desk after beating FC Augsburg 2-zero at an empty Olympic Stadium.

Bruno Labbadia has guided Hertha Berlin to an unbeaten run since his arrival

Dilrosun scored halfway by means of the primary half and Piatek added a second in stoppage time on the finish of the sport to see Hertha choose up a 10th level out of a attainable 12 because the resumption of the German league. Defeat leaves Augsburg precariously positioned simply 4 factors above the relegation locations.

Hoffenheim substitute Ihlas Bebou scored with nearly his first contact as they beat Bundesliga strugglers Mainz 1-zero to spice up their hopes of qualifying for European soccer subsequent season.

Bebou got here on within the 38th minute for the injured Jacob Bruun Larsen and slotted residence 4 minutes later in opposition to the run of play after amassing Diadie Samassekou’s ball excessive of the Mainz midfield.

Hoffenheim additionally had a primary-half penalty when Christoph Baumgartner was introduced down within the Mainz field, however goalkeeper Florian Mueller received down properly to disclaim Steven Zuber from the spot.

Mainz additionally put the ball behind the online within the 60th minute, however Taiwo Awoniyi’s effort was dominated out after group-mate Karim Onisiwo was adjudged to have blocked off Hoffenheim ‘keeper Oliver Baumann.

Victory drew Hoffenheim stage on 42 factors with Wolfsburg, however saved them seventh within the Bundesliga on objective distinction, whereas Mainz stayed in 15th place, a degree above the underside three, after their fifth recreation in a row with out victory.