Schalke slump continues as Augsburg pile pressure on David Wagner – Bundesliga round-up | Football News







Schalke dropped to a shock 3- 0 house loss to transfer- intimidated Augsburg on Sunday, their 4th loss in 5 video games leaving them 8th in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg’s Eduard Loewen crinkled in an astonishing totally free- begin simply the 6th min and also Nigerian winger Noah Sarenren Bazee lastly increased the benefit in the 76 th min, prior to Sergio Cordova included a 3rd in blockage- time.

Despite having 67 percent property, Schalke handled just 2 shots on target and also one more loss heaps a lot more pressure on train David Wagner, whose group have actually currently racked up just 2 objectives in their last 9 video games.

Augsburg’s very first success after 4 straight losses raises them to 12 th – 7 factors over the transfer play- off area.

It was a rewarding wait on Heiko Herrlich, that lastly took cost after 75 days.

Herrlich had actually resulted from make his Augsburg launching as the organization returned to from its coronavirus- caused 2- month break last weekend break, however he damaged quarantine constraints to acquire toiletries simply days prior to and also needed to see from afar as his side was defeated 2- 1 in the house by Wolfsburg.

Herrlich was just permitted to return after two times checking unfavorable for COVID-19, as per the organization’s stringent health procedures.

Werner hat- technique reignites Leipzig cost

Timo Werner commemorates his 2nd objective versus Mainz

Timo Werner racked up a hat- technique versus Mainz for the 2nd time this period as RB Leipzig redeemed 3rd area in the Bundesliga with a definite 5- 0 success at the Opel Arena on Sunday.

Werner, that racked up 3 objectives in November’s 8- 0 knocking of Mainz, collection Leipzig on their method inside 11 mins, slotting house his 22 nd organization objective of the period from Konrad Laimer’s fantastic cross.

Captain Yussuf Poulsen noted his 250 th look for the club with an imposing header midway with the very first fifty percent, prior to Marcel Sabitzer finished off a brilliant counter to leave Leipzig in total control prior to the break.

Werner used the completing touch to a glossy group step within 3 mins of the reactivate and also, after repudiating a host of possibilities, ultimately secured the hat- technique with a lofted coating over Mainz goalkeeper Florian Muller with the 24 th objective of his remarkable Bundesliga project.