Sceptre Android TV A515CV-UMC 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HD TV Google Assistant Chromecast Bluetooth Remote HDR 3840×2160, Machine Black 2020



Price: $326.93

50″ Smart LED AndroidTV 3840 x 2160 4K UHD Resolution Google Assistant Built-in Chromecast Talk Back HDR

Google Assistant Whether you require step-by-step instructions during the set-up process, or an authority to chime in occasionally to figure out a feature, Google Assistant is always there for you. Simply say “Ok Google” or click the mic button on the remote, and Google Assistant will answer your questions and rapidly navigate features for you.

Smart TV Forget connecting streaming devices. The Sceptre Smart AndroidTV has all the thrilling functionality you crave to connect to all the streaming apps you already love and to explore some new ones along the way. Just click a few buttons or voice a few commands and you will be binge-watching your favorite shows in no time.

Built-in Chromecast Built-in Chromecast swiftly and wirelessly transports all streaming content from your mobile device or tablet to the AndroidTV. Casting was never so simple.

HDR HDR (High Dynamic Range) delivers the most stunning brights and darks that the naked eye has ever witnessed on a Smart AndroidTV.

Talk Back Talk Back will verbally explain each action taken and feature selected with the remote to guide viewers who have difficulty viewing written content on the screen or who would rather rely on auditory instruction to navigate all features on the AndroidTV.

Included components: Display x 1, Stand x 1 (Left & Right legs), User Guide x 1, Warranty Card x 1, Stand Screws x 4, Screwdriver x 1, Remote Control x 1, User Manual x 1

Connectivity technology: USB