Sceptre Android TV A322BV-SRC 32-inch Smart LED HD TV Google Assistant Chromecast BlueTooth Remote, Machine Black 2020 720P HD Resolution Android OS Built-in Google Assistant Chromecast Built-in HDR Supported



Smart TV Forget connecting streaming devices. The Sceptre Smart AndroidTV has all the thrilling functionality you crave to connect to all the streaming apps you already love and to explore some new ones along the way. Just click a few buttons or voice a few commands and you will be binge-watching your favorite shows in no time.

Built-in Chromecast Built-in Chromecast swiftly and wirelessly transports all streaming content from your mobile device or tablet to the AndroidTV. Casting was never so simple.

Talk Back Talk Back uses the spoken word, vibrations, and audible feedback to guide viewers who have difficulty viewing written content on the screen or who would rather rely on auditory instruction to navigate all features on the AndroidTV.

BlueTooth Remote Don’t worry about pointing the remote directly at the TV. With this BlueTooth remote, no line of sight is needed and the range is increased, allowing you to ably command all functions on your AndroidTV from any spot and direction in the room.

Vesa wall mountable the VESA Wall Mount provides the ideal position to view your TV and eliminates cable clutter, contributing a stylishly modern addition to your decor

Usb port Let’s you view your pictures as a slideshow or listen to your favorite music via the USB port. Just insert your flash drive into the USB port for the ultimate entertainment

Multiple Ports For this Smart AndroidTV, connectivity is key. Three HDMI ports will transport visuals and audio from all of your HD devices to the TV. Component and Composite ports will support resolutions up 720P HD. Connect to your favorite audio devices with the Auxiliary Input Jack, Headphone Jack, and Optical Output.

Included Components: Display X 1, Stand X 1 (2 Legs), Screw Driver X 1, Stand Screws X 4, Sceptre Bluetooth Remote Control X 1, User Quick Start Guide X 1, User Manual X 1, Warranty Card X 1

Connectivity Technology: HdmiUsbWirelessEthernet