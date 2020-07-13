Sceptical heading to York for the Coolmore Nunthorpe | Racing News

A journey to York for the Nunthorpe is the next significant target for Sceptical following another exceptional effort in defeat in Saturday’s Darley July July Cup.

Denis Hogan’s four-year-old has actually made exceptional development considering that opening his account at Dundalk in November – going on to total a hat-trick at the County Louth place prior to landing a Listed reward at Naas and ending up a half-length 3rd in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot.

With Frankie Dettori keeping the trip at Newmarket, Sceptical this time filled the runner-up area, a length and a quarter behind the Roger Teal- trained Oxted.

Hogan reports his steady star to have actually returned to Ireland none the even worse and he will now be prepared for a 3rd tilt at Group One splendor in the Coolmore- sponsored function on August 21.

“He was back home yesterday (Sunday) and he seems to come out of the race well. He was a bit tired from all the travelling, but he’s good and sound, which is the main thing,” stated the Tipperary- based fitness instructor.

“He ran an excellent race. It most likely didn’t exercise the method we anticipated as we were believing if anything was going to beat us it would be Golden Horde, however that’s sprints for you.

“You’d have to be thrilled with him. We never expected to get this far and it’s small margins in these top-level sprints, but hopefully he’ll get his turn somewhere along the line.”

He included: “At the minute the strategy is to go for theNunthorpe Frankie felt returning to 5 (furlongs) would match, which clearly suggests we’ll have to handle Battaash, however we’ll most likely try.

“There is a Group Three at the Curragh on August 9 – the Phoenix SprintStakes We’ll simply see how he is over the next couple of days and after that choose whether to run him there initially or simply go directly to York.

“After the Nunthorpe you have actually got the Flying Five back at the Curragh (September 13) and Frankie discussed the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp, however the apparent concern with that race would be the ground can show up quite soft.

“There are plenty of options and it’s just a case of picking out the right races for him.”

Another quality sprinter housed at Hogan’s backyard is Make A Challenge, who declared his 3rd success at Listed level in the Midsummer Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on Friday night.

The Invincible Spirit gelding might make a quick reappearance for the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday and Hogan is not dismissing the possibility of him handling Sceptical prior to the season is out.

“I was very happy with him – he toughed it out well,” stated Hogan.

“We’re thinking about supplementing him for the Sapphire Stakes this weekend as he likes the Curragh and appears in great kind.

“I suppose the two of them might bump into each other at some stage, but it’s a nice problem to have – if Make A Challenge can win his Group race, we’ll let them at it one day.”