Scarred survivor haunted by Beirut blast By Reuters

Plastic surgeon Dr Joe Baroud, who uses his services free of charge to individuals hurt by a huge surge at the port location, removes stitches from the face of Shady Rizk in Beirut



By Ayat Basma and Charlotte Bruneau

BEIRUT (Reuters) – In the days that followed the Beirut port surge, Shady Rizk played a video he had actually handled his phone once again and once again.

Filmed from the terrace of his workplace straight opposite the port, it reveals flames and smoke increasing from what some authorities understood were burning dynamites. Suddenly there is a substantial bang, flying glass and the screen goes black.

“We had 20 minutes (before the explosion), they should have told us to evacuate, stopped the traffic,” stated the 36-year-old, who operated at a web service provider prior to his life shattered together with its workplaces on that August 4 day.

Amid wails from hurt associates he heard the workplace phone ring. Temporarily blinded, he grabbed it, just to hear a consumer contacting us to grumble about web speed.

“We are dying here. Please call the ambulance,” he shouted, along with expletives. Now he says he is grateful for that call because it helped him find the phone to ring home.

“It was my sibling who got, I informed her I was …