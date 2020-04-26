Scarlett Johansson Reveals She Has Been Rejected Constantly

Scarlett Johansson spoke about her career recently in Hollywood in an interview, declaring that she has experienced many rejection situations in her life.

Speaking to Parade Magazine, the Avengers star stated she has created a career out of being a second choice many times.

Scarlett stated she values it when she is asked to make a role for which she is rejected before.

“Since a very young age, I’ve been rejected constantly…The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being the second choice.”

Work-wise, Johansson expected the publishing of Black Widow, the movie that finds the source of her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie is planned to be published in November 2020.