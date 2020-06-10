‘Scandalous’ postcode lottery of coronavirus care home testing in Scotland | UK news

Scottish health board figures for tests on care home staff and residents reveal a “scandalous” postcode lottery, with vast divergence in how different parts of the nation are handling new testing policy.

Scotland’s health secretary, Jeane Freeman, pledged on 28 May to supply weekly tests to all 50,000 care home workers. Last Friday, after concerns were raised about the uptake of the policy, she sent a strongly worded letter to health board chief executives last Friday, telling them that directives were “not for local interpretation”, and that board-by-board data on the quantity of completed tests would now be published weekly.

The figures show Scotland’s largest health board, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, tested only 17 care home staff in yesteryear week, while comparably sized Lothian tested 566. Glasgow’s cumulative total since late April when recording began came to 920 staff, in contrast to 2,665 in Lothian.

NHS Borders tested 22 staff and 13 residents within the last week, after ITV Border reported on Tuesday that the health board had written to the Scottish government saying it had “no capacity” to create in ministers’ policy of regularly testing all staff in care homes.

Publishing the tables, the Scottish government added the caveat that the data failed to include tests that were completed by UK routes – regional testing centres and mobile testing – and “therefore is likely to underestimate testing for staff”.

Freeman and the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, have come under increasing pressure in recent weeks because they face growing criticism from across the Holyrood chamber over care home deaths, which exceeded those in hospitals for initially last week in accordance with National Records of Scotland figures.

Nearly 1,000 elderly patients were discharged from hospitals in to care domiciles at the start of the pandemic without testing, a figure at first notably under-reported by the Scottish government, and several staff fear that this had fatal results. The policy to test all hospital patients twice before they are discharged to care homes was only announced on 22 April.

At Wednesday’s first minister’s questions, Sturgeon was challenged again and again about Freeman’s pledge to try all 50,000 care home workers weekly. She confirmed that 11,000 staff, as well as 15,000 of the country’s 35,000 care home residents, was tested, figures described as “pathetic” by Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw.

Responding to the league tables, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the Scottish government was “badly failing” to meet up its own targets. “Extending testing to all care home staff must be the immediate and fundamental task of the Scottish government and action must be taken to put the testing strategy back on course,” that he said.

Scottish Greens co-convenor Alison Johnstone said: “It’s three weeks since the health secretary announced regular testing would begin in our care homes, yet just 17 care workers were tested in Scotland’s largest health board last week. This is scandalous, particularly at a time when thousands of tests are going unused every day. If there are barriers preventing progress in specific health boards then the government must intervene and offer support where required.”

GMB Scotland secretary Gary Smith said any effective testing regime was undermined “by the lack of political will to deal with the exploitative and precarious working conditions that is endemic across Scottish social care”.

He said: “Three months into this crisis, the majority of care workers are still being left to fend on statutory sick pay of less than £96 a week if they fall ill with Covid-19 or must isolate. For the many workers in residential care homes who earn less than £10 an hour the prospect of testing positive for coronavirus means destitution for the length of their recovery.”