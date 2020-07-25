Scalia talks unemployment and the next coronavirus stimulus

“To me, they’re actually part of what’s ensuring our freedom right now,” he included. “So I think we’ve had very, very good economic news, by and large, for the last few months. I think we can continue that.”

STIMULUS CHECKS, STATE HELP AND MORE: WHAT remains in HOME DEMOCRATS’ BRAND-NEW CORONAVIRUS RELIEF EXPENSE

Scalia talked about current settlements over unemployment in Congress.

“But we got to be careful with respect to the negotiations in Washington. They’re obviously ongoing. And I think there’s broad recognition of the importance of getting an agreement,” he stated. “And I think they’re working as quickly as they can toward that.”

The secretary likewise resolved the $600 weekly unemployment advantage increase that ended Friday and resolved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s criticism of Republicans over the problem.

“We’ve learned that nearly 70 percent of people getting that 600 dollars a week are actually getting more on unemployment than they got when they were working and that they let it continue. I think there’s broad recognition it can’t continue,” Scalia stated. “So I think for the administration and Republicans are interested in continuing to provide work help here. We know there are millions who remain unemployed. We’re focused first and foremost, actually, on helping them get back to work.”

Payne likewise asked Scalia about the possible effect brand-new shutdowns would have on the nation.

“It’s a local decision, Charles. I wouldn’t want to comment on when any particular jurisdiction has done with its closing,” Scalia stated. “We do know that there are important health benefits to being open, just as there are important health benefits to our children and having our schools open.”