Scaffolding placed around Winston Churchill statue and Cenotaph in London ahead of protests

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is among the memorials being protected by authorities ahead of fresh protests.

Scaffolding was filmed being set up around the statue and the nearby Cenotaph on Thursday evening.

It came amid fears of clashes on Saturday between right-wing groups, who vowed to “defend” selected memorials, and Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is being temporarily covered for the protection.





“The overwhelming majority of protests have already been peaceful, but after recent damage your decision was taken by the Greater London Authority City Operations Unit to cover it.“





The wartime prime minister’s figure was targeted with graffiti during a march last week-end, while a demonstrator tried to set a union flag on the Cenotaph alight.

Several statues of historical figures linked to the slave trade, colonialism and racism are facing calls for removal.

Police fear that demonstrators will attempt to vandalise or remove controversial memorials following last week’s toppling of the statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said it had “created a wave of activity”.

“It’s not a matter for police unless a criminal offence has been committed, it’s a matter for the guardians of the statues dealing with those people who feel very strongly,” that he told a remote press conference on Thursday.

“That’s how it should go forward … it should be done peacefully and it shouldn’t be dealt with by criminal acts.”

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, the NPCC lead for public disorder, said police leaders across England and Wales were working together with the authorities responsible for statues and memorials that could be aiimed at put “appropriate plans in place”.

If protesters make an effort to take down more statues, Mr Harrington said local police commanders would make decisions on whether to intervene depending on the circumstances.

“I’m not saying officers will or won’t protect statues, it will depend what they see and the threat to the public and property,” he added.

“They will protect property but people come first, so I can’t describe what they will or won’t do.”

Mr Hewitt said that anybody vandalising or tearing down statues would still be investigated and “dealt with”.

Since George Floyd’s death in Minnesota on 25 May, police have recorded 199 protests throughout the UK attended by approximately 155,000 people.

As of Wednesday, there had been 137 arrests and over 60 police officers injured.

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers in the capital, condemned the violence.

Chairman Ken Marsh told The Independent protests will be “policed differently” in London this weekend.

But that he said officers had “massive concerns” about a potential influx of football hooligans and Tommy Robinson supporters into the capital.

The Democratic Football Lads’ Alliance, which claims to oppose extremism but has been linked to far-right elements, required supporters to assemble in Whitehall on Saturday and Robinson urged all “patriots” to wait.

“There is concern because there are large groups coming to London who will clash with each other, and it will be our job to stop that happening,” Mr Marsh said.

“I think officers will do their utmost to stop criminal damage happening.”

1/16 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol. Pictured is the statue covered up before it had been pulled down Tom Wren / SWNS 2/16 Protesters pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston William Want Twitter account/AFP 3/16 Protesters pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston William Want Twitter account/AFP 4/16 A protester presses his knee into the neck of the Edward Colston statue Tom Wren / SWNS 5/16 The protest rally was in College Green, Bristol Ben Birchall/PA Wire 6/16 The Edward Colston statue is defaced Tom Wren / SWNS 7/16 Tom Wren / SWNS 8/16 A crowd gathers Tom Wren / SWNS 9/16 Protesters dragging the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol harbourside PA 10/16 The statue is rolled over the street before being dropped into a nearby river SWNS 11/16 Tom Wren / SWNS 12/16 Tom Wren / SWNS 13/16 Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour PA 14/16 Ben Birchall/PA Wire 15/16 TWITTER/SELLOTTIE via REUTERS 16/16 PA

He said that protests so far had been mostly peaceful and that “99.9 per cent of the people who attend have no intention of committing violence”.

Large protests are illegal under coronavirus lockdown laws, which still ban public gatherings of more than six people.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said that while Boris Johnson understood typically the strength of feeling on the issue, rules were in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

”He has been very clear that will any gatherings of more than six people would be illegitimate and would urge people not to take part in protests if they can’t be conducted in a lawful way,“ the public spookesperson said.

”If people aren’t able to follow the rules – and any protests are therefore unlawful – he would strongly urge people not to take part.“

But police leaders said they had no plans to shut protests down or tell organisers to call them off.

“We don’t tell people not to protest because it’s an important right,” Mr Harrington said. “We are advising them that a group of more than six is against the law.”

Mr Hewitt said officers have been managing typically the “competing demands” of the coronavirus episode, Health Protection Regulations and right to demonstration.

“People have not been engaging with police in advance of protests, so we are presented with large numbers of people and at that point you have to balance the risks that are there,” he or she added.

“If the police go into a crowd where people have gathered for a highly emotive issue – that fundamentally relates to police action from what happened in the US – then the potential is there for something that creates a lot more risk for people to get injured and situations to escalate out of control.”

Mr Hewitt mentioned: “Ultimately, we want to reduce the potential for any people or property to be harmed and we don’t want to be taking action in a way that then leads to greater problems and further harm to be caused.”