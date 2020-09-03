Sbode Bluetooth Speakers Portable Waterproof Outdoor Wireless Speaker Enhanced Bass, Sync Together, Built in Mic, TF Card, Auto Off, FM Radio for Beach, Shower & Home



Quality Design

From the package to speakers,You can see it’s very carefully designed. The Bluetooth speaker is covered with a woven mesh-like material and rubberized housing with bumpers on either end for added durability.

Each end of the device also has a bass radiator which is a pretty nifty and unique addition that gives the bass an extra bit of oomph. Once receive the speaker, it won’t let you down.

Sound Quanlity

The Most important for a speaker is the sound quanlity. Dual acoustic drivers and passive bass radiators provide some extra depth to the sound. Vocals and instrumentals are well-balanced, and there’s no distortion

even at a full volume. Perfect balance between high-end harmonies and thundering lows. With crystal clear balanced bass, You will never worry about the lyrics becomes overshadowed. It’s perfect for home, office,

parties, school, Christmas gift, Thanksgiving day, Halloween, Black Friday.

True Wireless Stereo

The “TWS” button also known as “true wireless stereo” which allows you to sync two of these speakers together,mimicking the effect of an actual stereo system by delivering dual-channel (right and left) audio.

Waterproof & Battery

Sbode M400 Speakers providing 8 hours playing time and only takes 3 hours to be fully recharged. Its rubberized housing and IPX6 rating make it a great option for trips to the beach, singing in the shower, or basically

any situation where you’ll be exposed to the elements without any issues. IPX6 rating water-resistant means that the speaker has been thoroughly and specifically tested to keeps it safe from dust, sand,and water. If it

gets dirty, a simple rinse in the sink or spray with a garden hose cleans it right off – just don’t fully submerge the speaker, as it’s not rated safe for submersion.

【Multifunctional Wireless Stereo Speaker】 : This Portable Bluetooth speakers with Bluetooth 4.2 (100 feet range)，Just control the TWS master device, easily paired to any two Sbode speakers devices in seconds., Playing for left and right channels separated of two Sbode blutooth speakers. then audio can be played in sync on both devices with double enhanced stereo sound. Micro TF/SD card supported Aux line-in.Wired connection with PC, TV and other non-Bluetooth devices with a 3.5mm audio cable.

【Durable & Portable & Waterproof】: Covered in a woven mesh-like material and built with a solid, rugged feel. The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing, triple protection design, mean splashproof, rainproof, snowproof, dustproof, sandproof, even cleaned it with running water. But don’t submerge it. Perfect for beach, bath and all water environments. Enjoy the music wherever you want.

【Hands-Free Calling & FM Radio】 : Enjoy the Bluetooth speaker as a loud speakerphone for free your hands with built-in Mic when calling. Be convenient for your life. Bluetooth speaker and FM radio 2 in 1. To save your money without buying a FM Radio. Be convenient for your life.Ultra Portable for travering Riding and hiking.

【Automatic Features】: Humanization designed with automatic power off function after 10 minutes standby. FM radio, 30% volume playback，Charging for 3 hours supports up to 15 hours of playtime，You don’t need to worry about forgetting turn off the Bluetooth speakers when you are busy or going out. Automatic paring memory function makes your life easier to enjoy the music. 1 Year Warranty and 30 days Return Free, life time technical support.