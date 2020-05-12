Sazae-san: World’s longest-running cartoon put on hold by coronavirus – Armenian News

Production of the world’s longest-running cartoon has been interrupted by the coronavirus, forcing the published of re-runs for the primary time in a long time, The Guardian stories.

Sazae-san, a mainstay of the Japanese weekend that first aired in 1969, revolves round a typical Tokyo household consisting of Mrs Sazae, who lives together with her dad and mom, husband, son, brother and sister.

The 30-minute episodes broadcast on Sunday nights are extremely popular, and for a lot of in Japan have come to indicate the tip of the weekend.

But the cartoon, recognised because the longest-running animated TV collection by Guinness World Records, has been hampered by the outbreak of the virus, with animation dubbing halted to maintain employees protected, broadcaster Fuji Television Network mentioned.

“We will halt broadcast of new episodes of Sazae-san for the time being from May 17 and instead air re-runs,” it introduced on Sunday.

The community mentioned upcoming broadcasts could be episodes from two years in the past, including it will announce a date for the resumption of recent episodes as quickly as potential.