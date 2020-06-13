Says Supporters He Still Has Are Racist

The radically liberal actor John Cusack had just one more unhinged melt down stemming from Donald Trump and his supporters. In a deranged tweet that has been full of typos, Cusack claimed that the president is “playing for an exit strategy” and that the only real supporters he’s left are racist.

“Trump is playing for an exit strategy—that keeps him from jail- miltary [sic] has abandoned his fascism—all he’s got left is rascists [sic]- He wants something to leverage – to stay out of jail,” Cusack tweeted, noticeably misspelling what “military” and “racists.”

Trump is playing for an exit strategy – that keeps him from jail- miltary has abandoned his fascism – all he’s got left is rascists-

He wants something to leverage – to stay out of jail – — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 12, 2020

In another tweet today, Cusack called Trump a “bloated punk,” which just goes to show how deep his hatred for the president runs.

As if this swollen punk had ever held it’s place in a fight – @farronbalanced: “So innocent and so perfect.” https://t.co/HBxOJwHEHg” — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 12, 2020

Cusack’s Twitter page is full of disturbing meltdowns against Trump and people who voted for him, indicating all-consuming hatred for the president equivalent to a lot of his Hollywood cohorts. Back in March, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Cusack called for still another impeachment effort against Trump, saying it had been necessary to “save lives.”

“We need strikes / and we need to remove trump from power to save lives Impeach him again / Pressure for 25th,” that he tweeted on March 31.

We need strikes / and we have to remove trump from capacity to save lives

Impeach him again /

Pressure for 25th — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 31, 2020

All Cusack is accomplishing with these tweets is showing the world he is just still another Hollywood liberal elitist who has lost all touch with reality.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 13, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

