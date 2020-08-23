Says It Was Like Watching A Telethon At 2 In The Morning

On Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher went on the attack versus the Democratic National Convention, stating that it resembled watching the Jerry Lewis telethon at 2 in the morning.

Maher Blasts DNC

“Oh, and speaking of on fire, did you see the Democratic Convention?” Maher started, prior to clarifying that he was being ironical.

“Oh man, that thing, how do you describe it? It’s like, did you ever tune into the Jerry Lewis telethon at like 2:00 in the morning? It was a lot like that,” he included, according toBreitbart News “But it accomplished what it had to accomplish. Joe Biden accepted the nomination this week in a high school library.”

Maher did, nevertheless, go on to applaud previous President Barack Obama’s attacks onPresident Donald Trump He joked that Trump was so upset about Obama’s remarks that he missed out on a putt in playing golf.

Maher then returned to mocking Biden, joking that throughout his interview with the rap artist Cardi B previously in the week, the previous Vice President puzzled her with his running mate,Sen Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Oliver Stone Shocks Maher

Later in the program, the liberal filmmaker Oliver Stone stunned Maher by dismissing the just recently launched Senate Intelligence Committee report …