Says He’s ‘OK If His Cult Followers In Tulsa Die’

Rob Reiner was once best known for being one of the most successful actors and directors in Hollywood. Over the past few years, however, he has become far more infamous for his constant deranged attacks on President Donald Trump and his millions of supporters.

On Tuesday, Reiner launched one of his worst assaults on Trump and his supporters when he outrageously claimed the president is “OK if his cult followers in Tulsa die,” shaming him for choosing to hold a campaign rally in the Oklahoma city.

“Feeling Americans are devastated by the heartbreaking loss of life from the dual viruses of racism and corona,” Reiner tweeted. “Our President, a sociopath, doesn’t care. He’s even ok if his cult followers in Tulsa die. Nov. 3 can’t come soon enough.”

Feeling Americans are devastated by the heartbreaking loss of life from the dual viruses of racism and corona. Our President, a sociopath, doesn’t care. He’s even ok if his cult followers in Tulsa die. Nov.3 can’t come soon enough. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 17, 2020

Reiner was referring to Trump’s upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa, which is set to take place at the Bank of Oklahoma Center. The Trump campaign has stated that they have already gotten over one million requests for tickets to the event, and that they will be providing masks as well as taking the temperatures of the attendees.

Over 1M ticket requests for the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa on Saturday. Before entering each guest will get: ✅Temperature check

✅Hand sanitizer

✅Mask There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 15, 2020

Like the mainstream media, Reiner is trying to portray this rally as a health risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, yet he had no problem with the large Black Lives Matter protests that have been happening across the country in recent weeks. Reiner has been a supporter of these protests, with Breitbart News reporting that he retweeted a video of a May 30 protest in Denver in which thousands gathered in tight spaces to demonstrate.

This just goes to show once again that Reiner is consumed by all-things-Trump. He will do and say anything to destroy Trump and his supporters, which is why nothing he says can be trusted.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 17, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Nancy Pelosi presents special ‘service flag’ to George Floyd’s family, sparks major outrage

WATCH: New video shows damage done to Minneapolis Sheraton after being turned into leftist ‘sanctuary’

Supreme Court gives Trump bad news: Refuses to hear his challenge to California’s ‘sanctuary state’ laws