Says He’ll ‘Be Mowed Down’

Hollywood star Jim Carrey just debuted yet another one of is own disturbing political cartoons, that one targeting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a threatening manner.

Carrey’s latest grotesque painting showed a slug-like McConnell in front of a lawnmower that’s coming right for him. “It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down,” Carrey captioned the cartoon. “Your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020.”

It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down. Your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020. pic.twitter.com/WfrZluFFag — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 23, 2020

This came hours after McConnell easily won Republican Party stature on Tuesday, although he can still need to face a yet-to-be determined Democrat in the general election in November.

Carrey has become known for his deranged items of political art that on average target President Donald Trump but also sometimes go after other Republicans, like McConnell. Back in 2018, the “Dumb And Dumber” star depicted McConnell as well as other Republican leaders eating “s***” sandwiches as Trump sat tweeting on the toilet.

“Every morning Trump makes special breakfast sandwiches for House Republicans. Devin Nunes eagerly finishes first and always asks for seconds!” Carrey captioned the disgusting bit of “art.”

Every morning Trump makes special break fast sandwiches for House Republicans. Devin Nunes eagerly finishes first and always requests seconds! pic.twitter.com/VsVNJXDd19 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 22, 2018

Carrey had promised back in January he would stop making political cartoons, saying that he “didn’t bring that into 2020” with him.

“I’ve said what I need to say, and I’ve allowed it to inhabit my body and cause whatever low vibrations do to a body,” Carrey said in the very beginning of the year, according to Breitbart News. “You know, I sounded my yelp, I warned people, and that’s enough. They know how I feel.”

“So I’ll vote in November, and that’s that,” he added. “If the wheels come off the wagon completely, then I’ll meet them in the street. But I’m not going to waste another moment of my time with a narcissist, President…what’s his name again?”

Unfortunately, this didn’t last long, as Carrey was back again to creating his political “art” by March. It seems that you don’t have to pass a psych test to find success in Hollywood.

