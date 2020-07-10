Says He ‘Admittedly Was Not Perfect When He Was Here’

On his CNN show this week, Don Lemon tried to make use of an attack on Jesus Christ to create one of his ridiculous liberal points, but it didn’t take miss this to blow up in his face.

During a panel discussing the faults in America’s founding fathers with CNN host Chris Cuomo, Lemon said, “Here’s the thing: Jesus Christ — if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ — admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth.”

“So why are we deifying the founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves, and in the Constitution — the original one — they didn’t want, they put slavery in there, that slavery should be abolished because it was the way the king wanted. And then the Congress said, ‘No way!’” he added, as Cuomo nodded in approval.

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe, if that’s who you believe in, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth.” Prominent leftists don’t comprehend even the standard aspects of the standard things we believe. pic.twitter.com/QzwjNJC4O8 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 9, 2020

Evangelical author Eric Metaxas, who famously went at it with Cuomo right back in December over abortion and whether Christians should support President Donald Trump, fired back at Lemon by tweeting out a quote by Oscar Wilde.

“‘To be embarrassingly culturally ignorant may be regarded as a misfortune, but to proclaim one’s ignorance whilst hosting a major tv show looks like carelessness!’ — Oscar Wilde,” he tweeted.

“To be embarrassingly culturally ignorant may be regarded as a misfortune, but to proclaim one’s ignorance whilst hosting a major tv show looks like carelessness!” — Oscar Wilde https://t.co/7zc8Mx3h5D — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) July 9, 2020

It ought to be noted that the notion of the moral perfection of Jesus is a cornerstone of Christianity that dates back to the first days of the religion. New Testament passages like 2 Corinthians 5:21 and Hebrews 7:26 assert that Christ “knew no sin” and was “holy, innocent, unstained, separated from sinners,” according to Daily Wire.

This comes days after Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out Lemon for recent comments the CNN host made about Black Lives Matter.

“Now if you’re running a channel like CNN, you want dumb people on TV because they are compliant, they will say what they’re told, they will tell the audience what the moment demands, they will never stray from the script, and that’s exactly what Mr. Lemon is doing…” Carlson said.

Once again, Carlson has hit the nail on the pinnacle.

This piece was written by James Samson on July 9, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

