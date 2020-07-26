Saying goodbye to John Lewis

The coffin ofRep John Lewis is pulled by horse-drawn carriage over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday, July 26. John Bazemore/ AP

The coffin ofRep John Lewis is pulled by horse-drawn carriage over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday, July 26. John Bazemore/ AP

The life of United StatesRep John Lewis, the civil liberties leader and longtime Georgia Democrat, is being honored over 6 days of memorial events throughout 5 cities.

A military honor guard will escort Lewis’ body throughout the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma– where Lewis assisted lead a march to Montgomery, Alabama, for voting rights in 1965– and when he depends on state in Montgomery; Washington, DC; and Atlanta, according to a schedule from Lewis’ household.

Lewis, who acted as the United States agent for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for more than 3 years, was extensively viewed as an ethical conscience of Congress since of his decades-long personification of nonviolent defend civil liberties. His enthusiastic oratory was backed by a long record of action that consisted of, by his count, more than 40 arrests while showing versus racial and social oppression.