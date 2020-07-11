‘Say Yes to the Dress’ star Lori Allen: How to ‘say yes’ to what’s next amid uncertainty

COVID-19 barreled into our society and turned it ugly, forcing most of us to pivot in the face of a global pandemic, where we have been suddenly living our lives minute-to-minute, hour-by-hour, day by day.

For the Baby Boomer generation, we have been told to shelter-in-place to keep safe, forcing so many of us to reevaluate sets from physically going to work to rethinking our post-retirement plans.

There’s just no way to sugar coat our present state of affairs; it’s a challenge right now for anybody, but especially for those people who were on the cusp of making some much-needed changes to our lives.

For at least the foreseeable future, flexibility is going to be key. You can still find purpose and meaning in life even on an inferior scale!

So so how exactly does one say yes to what’s next amid so much uncertainty?

Life has thrown me significantly more than my fair share of curveballs, that was part of the inspiration behind my new book “Say Yes to What’s Next.”

I was clinically determined to have breast cancer the morning my husband, Eddie, was scheduled to have surgery to remove his cancerous cyst.

My sudden health crisis couldn’t have come at a worse time; I was busy running my bridal salon, Bridals by Lori, supporting my daughter who just had an infant, helping my elderly parents navigate life in their early 80s, and shooting a brand new season of “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” for TLC.

I honestly had almost no time for breast cancer within my life, heck I didn’t even have time for the mammogram that saved my entire life! And whilst it wasn’t on the same scale as this pandemic, it did force me to rethink my future and find out exactly how I desired to live the rest of my entire life.

The most important life decision I made post-breast cancer treatment was to move forward with my future even if it looked somewhat differently than I had expected.

I had plenty of healing before me after my double mastectomy, and I honestly didn’t know if I would ever have the ability to return back to my high-energy, intense lifestyle.

I shifted some expectations though and thrived. And in our COVID-19 era, I draw heavily upon that strength from my breast cancer battle to carry on to thrive.

I know that I’m not the only one who has decided to progress with their future, even if they will have to tweak a few of their expectations along the way.

Holly, a nurse on the COVID-19 frontlines at Vanderbilt hospital, decided to progress with her wedding though it was not the wedding she had originally envisioned.

For Holly, the significance of the marriage superseded her wedding vision, and with some changes, she’s going to have an attractive, memorable wedding full of love and happiness.

Volunteer to help in your community, or with your neighbors.

If you were hoping to either retrain for a new career or return back to school for some uncredited advanced learning, look as an alternative for on the web courses.

Don’t let this world wide pandemic delay a new health, wellness, or exercise program.

I was never a gym-goer and also have always preferred working out in the home; fortunately, you will find so many great work-out programs that don’t require high priced equipment or much more when compared to a mat plus some free weights.

I also love my daily walks with my Bichon puppy, Chloe. It combines outdoors with exercise, and the added perk of safely socializing with my neighbors and fellow dog owners is obviously beneficial to your mental and physical health. And if you have not already, reschedule that mammogram or physical exam which was canceled all through quarantine.

Taking a gondola ride down the Venice canals or running with the bulls of Pamplona is simply not in the cards today, but you don’t need to book a flight to Italy to travel and experience new cultures and cuisines.

When was the last time you traveled to a new state in the U.S.? You can still sample authentic dim sum in San Francisco’s Chinatown, snack on cannoli’s at Ferrara’s in Manhattan’s Little Italy, or adore creole cooking in New Orleans.

You can pack up and drive across country together with your partner, companion, and young ones to camp and hike, visit outdoor monuments, learn about historical moments that happened on American soil, and make some new, homegrown memories.

There’s always a silver lining in life’s challenges, and COVID-19 has forced most of us to make contact with our inner selves.

We’ve spent months discovering ourselves: our likes and dislikes, asking the hard question of where we wish to take 5-10 years.

We took up new hobbies and discovered new interests, linked to friends, members of the family, and we slowed down and became more introspective.

We have decided what matters and exactly how we want the next chapter of our lives to matter.

So that once it’s safe to return to life even as we once knew it, we’ll be poised and ready to say yes to what’s next!