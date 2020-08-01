Sawyer Products SP140 Personal Water Bottle Filter, 34-Ounce,Blue



Price: $49.99 - $44.22

(as of Aug 01,2020 08:15:59 UTC – Details)



At just 5.5 ounces in weight, the durable Personal Water Bottle Filter from Sawyer can deliver clean water as fast as you can drink it. Use the included filter with the bottle, on a hydration pack, or as an ultra light filter option. It comes with Sawyer’s Squeeze filter, a 0.1 absolute micron hollow fiber membrane water filter that removes 99.99999% of all bacteria, such as salmonella, cholera and E.coli, as well as removes 99.9999% of all protozoa, such as giardia and cryptosporidium (Independent Testing Laboratory Hydreion, LLC.; Microbiological Report S05-03). Great for hiking, backpacking, ultralight backpacking, camping, and emergency preparedness, the water bottle’s included filter is designed to have a high flow rate so you can get fresh, clean water directly from the bottle easily and instantly. The bottle comes with a 63mm cap, which will fit on most other wide-mouth water bottles. The filter is fully field maintainable with the included backwash syringe. This package also includes two replacement drinking straws. Backed by a manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty. Since 1984, Sawyer Products has offered the best, most technologically advanced solutions for protection against sun, bugs, water, and injuries — everything from first aid kits developed for wilderness to point-of-use water filters that filter contaminated water to levels cleaner than U.S. bottled water.

34-ounce BPA free water bottle with 0.1 micron absolute hollow fiber membrane inline filter

Removes 99.99999% of all bacteria, such as salmonella, cholera and E.coli; removes 99.9999% of all protozoa, such as giardia and cryptosporidium

Designed to have a high flow rate for easy access to fresh, clean water; easily field maintainable

Includes 63mm cap, backwash syringe, and 2 replacement straws

Recommended for hiking, backpacking, ultralight backpacking, camping, and emergency preparedness