SAVWAY Air Fryer PRO 5.8 Quart, 1700W XXL Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven with 7 Presets, LED Digital Screen and Nonstick Frying Pot, Air Fry/Roast/Grill/Bake/Keep Warm, Dishwasher Safe

Specially engineered motor fan and heater deliver powerful airflow and high heat for perfectly fried results without oil or mess of a standard fryer, reducing extra fat by 85% while maintaining delicious juicy flavor; quiet operation- optimal performance with minimal noise. The digital interface allows you to cook with 7 easy presets, or set the time and temperature manually for precise control. Made of non-stick material, all removable parts go into the dishwasher and can be dried by hot air after cleaning, which change the tedious work just into a piece of cake.

The SAVWAY Air Fryer 5.8 Quart Air Fryer is simple to use, easy to clean, fast, versatile and convenient. It fits easily on any kitchen countertop. Use less grease in your cooking, enjoy the crunch without the calories and messy cleanup with SAVWAY Air Fryer!

Variety of Meals

SAVWAY air fryer – an innovative appliance that lets you cook a variety of meals – roast cauliflower bites, shrimp skewers, garlicky potatoes and chicken nuggets. Bake calzones or mini pizzas, fluffy cinnamon rolls, yummy cookies and chewy brownie bites. Or, reheat last night’s dinner for lunch.

Wet Finger One-touch Screen

Customize the time and temperature for total control over your cooking with simple one touch, and save your presets so your favorite meals can be made with the touch of a button.

High-End Design

Rapid Air Technology surrounds the food with a constant circulation of heat inside the fryer, helping to extract the fat from the food you cook. Make fries just as tasty as in a conventional deep fryer but in a healthier way.

Pre-heating for Better Results

Comparing to other models on the market, this air fryer delivers a golden, crispy exterior and a moist, juicy, super tender interior to foods, with little to no oil needed!

Dishwasher-safe Parts

Removable parts are dishwasher safe and easy to clean. Remove the baskets and separate them easily, your dishwasher will take care of the rest for you!

Healthier Choice

Feel free to change time and temperature at any time in the middle of a cook cycle without pressing any stop button. Produce food with 85% less fat than a deep fryer, the air fryer is a great choice as a holiday gift for your family or friends.

Cool Touch Handle

Safety matters. The detachable basket is equipped with a button guard to prevent accidental detachment. Simply press down on the detach button and lift with cool touch handle!

Easy to Clean

The pitch pattern basket distributes heat but food does not get stuck inside like with mesh baskets. The non-stick surface allows for a quick clean up after meals, spend less time in kitchen and more time with the ones you love.

Extra Large Capacity



Satisfy the Whole Family

NO OIL SMELL, NO SPLATTER, NO MESS – This air fryer has 85% less fat than traditional deep frying methods, but deliver the same delicious crunchy taste of fried food. Not only can you make traditionally fried foods, but it’s also great for vegetables, proteins like chicken wings and appetizers like coquettes and feta triangles. NO plastic odor at all when cooking. It delivers a golden, crispy exterior and a moist, juicy, super tender interior to foods, with little to no oil needed!

5.8 QT XXL SQUARE BASKET – Compared to other 3.7Qt basket on the market, this square basket has larger space – it can fit a 6-7 lbs whole chicken while small round basket can’t. Stainless steel exterior and metal interior will ensure there is no plastic odor produced when cooking. Removable nonstick coated basket is dishwasher safe. 30 minutes timer with automatic shut off and ready signal gives you a perfect fry every time.

COOKING FASTER – Customers used to compare this air fryer to traditional ovens, it turns out to be our fryer’s cooking time is faster than conventional oven, but with crispier and tastier results. In addition, you can take the drawer out to check the ingredients during cooking, when place the drawer back, it will continue working automatically. It’s really a time-saver!

SMART DESIGN & USER FRIENDLY – Our digital display and programmable timer is much more user-friendly than other models. It jacks up the power from 1425-watts (for the other models on the market) to 1700-watts and has a one-third larger capacity. You can easily remove the basket during cooking process without interrupting the preset time or temperature.

BEST GIFT GUIDE – Deep frying adds a lot of calories and trans fats which may increase the risk of diseases while this oil-free air fryer cooks by 360°circulating hot air around the food and doesn’t deconstruct the good nutrients. For all those people watching their cholesterol or blood pressure, this is a perfect healthy gift for food-loving dads, mothers, family and friends.