‘Saved by the Bell’ trailer goes back to Bayside

The brand-new trailer for Peacock’s handle the 1990 s teen comedy “Saved by the Bell” provides audiences an appearance inside the brand-new Bayside High School, total with a brand-new crop of trainees at its center.

Opening the trailer, nevertheless, recognize faces Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who played Air Conditioner Slater and Jessie Spano on the initial series.

The Max, the dining establishment included in the program, likewise cameos in thetrailer

.

It’s amongst numerous callback minutes.