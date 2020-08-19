Savannah Chrisley says she’ll undergo a third surgery to treat endometriosis

According to Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is when “tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside” of the uterus “grows outside” of the organ.

In the post’s picture, Chrisley beinged in a automobile and held up an envelope, most likely filled with details about her condition and surgery.

“VULNERABLE MOMENT FOR MY LADIES: I haven’t talked about this much because honestly…I have struggled BIG TIME,” she started in the caption. “I’m insanely self conscious [sic.] and just feel like my body has given up on me. I was diagnosed with Endometriosis when I was 18 and it’s been quite the struggle.”

Chrisley shared that the discomfort from the condition, a nearly universal sign, can be “unbearable” which it can weigh on her “emotional/psychological health.”

“Tomorrow I have my 3rd surgery,” she revealed. “I have found a specialist in Atlanta and he is ONE OF A KIND!”

Chrisley stated she prepared to produce a vlog about her experience and asked fans to share their own battles with the condition.

The star concluded: “Let’s help and inspire one another.”

Chrisley’s daddy Todd, star of “